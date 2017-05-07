Judge gives shoplifting mother a final warning

A Ballymena mum has received a suspended jail term for shoplifting and has been given a warning by a judge that it is her last chance.

Leanne Williamson (33), of Burma Place, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and admitted stealing clothing worth £25.50 from Primark on April 6 this year.

A prosecutor said the defendant bought items and then continued to shop and then went to get a refund. The theft came to light and the stolen goods were fit for re-sale.

Defence solicitor John McAtamney said the mother of three young children had a relevant record but had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

District Judge Peter King said it was the defendant’s 14th conviction and although she had been in breach of a suspended sentence for theft he said he was not going to send her to prison “for the sake of £25” but warned she was getting “once chance only”.

The defendant was given two months on top of her previous suspended period of four months and the new term of six months has been suspended for two years.