Judge’s jail warning to driving offences man

A Connor man has been given a suspended jail term for offences linked to a collision in Kells.

John Shields (24), of Condiere Terrace, was warned by District Judge Peter King at Ballymena Magistrates Court if he is back before him for driving offences he will go to jail.

The court heard Shields had a number of convictions for driving without insurance.

Regarding an incident on July 29 last year he pleaded guilty to no insurance; driving without due care and attention; taking a vehicle without the authorisation of the owner and absence of a driving licence.

A prosecutor said a woman saw a Ford Focus approach and she sounded a horn but the vehicle drove out and a collision occurred.

Shields told police that due to taking medication he couldn’t remember clearly about the incident.

The defendant was given a three months jail term, suspended for two years; banned from driving for two years and fined £300.