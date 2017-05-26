Larne man is freed on bail over weapon and threat charges

A Larne man allegedly pointed a “long-barrelled” weapon at police and also at neighbours who had gathered nearby during an incident in the town on Wednesday night, a court has heard.

Matthew Bradbury (31), from the Linn Road area, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday where a police officer claimed the defendant told neighbours “he would come back and shoot them”.

The officer said police found an imitation firearm following the incident around 11.30pm on Wednesday at Fairway in Larne.

She said there were three young children - aged under seven - in the house at the time.

Bradbury faces three charges - possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause others to believe that unlawful violence would be used; possession of of a knife and baseball bat as offensive weapons with intent to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and making a threat to kill.

A police officer believed she could connect the accused to the charge.

A defence lawyer said an application was being made for bail which was opposed by the police officer.

The officer said police said there was a safety concern after they were called to a domestic noise complaint.

She alleged officers were refused entry to a property by a male acting aggressively with a knife and a baseball bat and threats were made against police.

She said a male also pointed a “long-barrelled weapon” at police and also pointed it at neighbours and he threatened to shoot neighbours and afterwards an imitation firearm was found.

The officer said during an interview Bradbury made some admissions but that the accused had denied he had a knife or a baseball bat.

The officer said there were three young children in the house aged under seven and said Bradbury had been under the influence of alcohol.

The officer added that police actions during the incident are “under scrutiny from the Police Ombudsman”.

The officer said there was a concern for the safety of the children and she added that Bradbury had “put them in undue danger”.

She said police feared he would commit further offences and that he would carry out the threat to neighbours.

District Judge Liam McNally said although he believed there was a risk of further offences he believed he it could be managed by bail being granted with conditions.

Bradbury is to live at an address in Ballymena after being released on his own bail of £500 with a £1,000 surety.

He is banned from entering Larne; has an 11pm-8am curfew; will be electronically tagged; and he is not to take alcohol or enter licensed premises.

He is due to appear in court again, at Ballymena Magistrates Court on June 22.