Male arrested after series of burglaries

A PSNI dog has received plaudits after helping to locate a suspect in Ballymena yesterday.

PD Joker traced the male after a number of burglaries were reported in the early hours of Sunday, October 29.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “The suspect was still in the area and giving local officers the run around, popping up here and there.

“Local officers decided enough was enough so they enlisted the help of one of dog sections up and coming stars, PD Joker.

“It wasn’t long until the suspect popped up again, unbeknownst to him this time Joker was on the scene.”

The spokesperson added: “Joker quickly picked up the track and it wasn’t long before Joker found the suspect hiding in someone’s back yard.

“One suspect was arrested for numerous offences and is soon to be in front of the Magistrate.”