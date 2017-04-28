Man (45) arrested after £50k drugs find in Ballymena

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and other offences following the search of properties in Ballymena earlier today (Friday).

PSNI Constable McMahon said: “The man was arrested in Ballymena after police recovered approximately £50,000 in class A controlled drugs believed to be cocaine along with £5,000 in cash during searches. He is currently being questioned at Antrim police station in relation to this.

“We are determined to identify, pursue and arrest anyone suspected of involvement in this illegal activity. The public expect us to take firm decisive action against such people. We will continue to do just that.

“If you know anything about the illegal supply or use of drugs in your area, please contact your local police station on the non-emergency number 101. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”