Man accused of trying to choke partner is refused bail

A man accused of attempting to choke his partner and subjecting her to a violent ordeal is alleged to have hit himself on the head with a bottle and then said he would tell police she did it.

The claim emerged during a failed bail hearing at Ballymena Magistrates Court by 50-year-old Samuel Mitchell of Larne Road, Ballymena.

Mitchell has been further remanded in custody on charges including causing grievous bodily harm to his partner and attempting to ‘choke, suffocate or strangle’ the woman.

The charge states it was an attempt to render the woman ‘insensible, unconscious or incapable of resistance’ with intent to commit GBH.

He is further accused of imprisoning her against her will; threatening to kill her and causing criminal damage to her reading glasses and mobile phone.

Opposing bail, a police officer told Ballymena Court that at around 11pm on March 27, Mitchell attended Ballymena PSNI Station asking to speak to somebody and saying he had an argument with his partner.

The officer said police then received a call from a friend of the alleged injured party.

It then emerged the injured woman had received neck injuries and claimed she “almost passed out” during a “prolonged” assault.

The officer said the woman said she was repeatedly punched on the face and headbutted by Mitchell over the period of “a couple of hours”.

The woman also alleged to police Mitchell hit her over the head with a bottle and then struck himself on the head with a bottle and said he would report it to police that the injured party had done it.

The officer said the woman also alleged she was unable to leave a property as the accused had blocked the doors and “pulled her back in” when she had tried to leave.

The officer said Mitchell’s partner was taken to Antrim Area Hospital for injuries which included a suspected rib fracture.

The PSNI officer said they were objecting to bail and said Mitchell, who has a record, had an alcohol problem.

District Judge Peter King refused bail saying the case gave him “huge concern” and Mitchell was remanded in continuing custody on the charges to appear back at the same court, via video link, in May