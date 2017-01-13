Man arrested as part of drugs investigation

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Manchester this morning as part of a police investigation into a substantial seizure of cannabis in Ballymena.

The Times understands the man has been brought back to Northern Ireland for questioning.

Detective Inspector Keith Gawley said: “Police stopped a lorry on the Moorfields Road in Ballymena shortly after 7am on the morning of Saturday, May 7 2016. Cannabis with an estimated street value of £300k was recovered from the vehicle.

“The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of supplying and being concerned in the supply of class B controlled drugs. He remains in custody at this time.”