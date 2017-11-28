Man arrested in connection with attempted robberies

Detectives in Ballymena have arrested a male on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted robbery, attempted theft and possession of an article with blade or point in a public place.

Police received reports of attempted robberies at shops in Mill Street, Wellington Street and Greenvale Street area of Ballymena this morning, Tuesday November 28.

It was reported that a man, carrying a knife, entered the premises and demanded money from staff.

Police also received a report of an attempted theft from a shop on Larne Road Link area of Ballymena this morning.

The man, aged 23, was arrested in the Queen Street area of the town this afternoon and remains in police custody at this time.