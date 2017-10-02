Man arrested on suspicion of ‘child sexual grooming’

Police have confirmed that they arrested a man in the Ballymena area on Saturday on suspicion of attempting to meet a child following ‘sexual grooming’.

The confirmation comes in the wake of a video posted ‘live’ on social media platforms by the ‘Silent Justice group’ who brand themselves as ‘child protection enforcers’.

A video of a man being confronted by members of the group in Ballymena was viewed by more than 50,000 people.

Police said: “On Saturday, September 30, a 58 year-old-man was arrested in the Ballymena area on suspicion of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

“He has since been released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.”