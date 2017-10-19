Man called PSNI and asked them to help ‘walk a cow’, court told

A man who dialled the 999 emergency number and asked police to help him “walk a cow” has pleaded guilty to five charges of improperly using a communications network.

Stephen Brown (26), of Cairn Walk in Crumlin, was in handcuffs when he was brought into the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court from custody on Thursday.

A prosecutor said five calls were made between 9pm on Tuesday and 1am on Wednesday and that whilst on the phone the defendant was largely incoherent and was advised to stop. When cautioned by police over the matter, the defendant replied: “Where’s my shoes?”.

The court heard Brown had been released from prison on Friday the 13th for a similar case.

Brown has spent a long time in prison in recent years for constantly abusing the 999 emergency system.

A previous court was told one of his earlier cases involved phoning 999 on Christmas Day claiming he was American popstar Nicki Minaj. On the same occasion the defendant said there was a poltergeist in his house.

Defence barrister Neil Moore told Thursday’s Court his client has mental health issues and suffers from “chronic alcoholism”. At one stage he said Brown had been the subject of an ASBO regarding dialling 999 in non-emergency situations and had regularly been in and out of jail.

Mr Moore said while he appreciated the defendant deserved to be punished, remanding him into prison again would not help his client because he could not get treatment for his mental health there. He said Brown had got out of prison on Friday October 13 and after taking alcohol had phoned a “bizarre random request to police”.

The lawyer said the defendant had an appointment on Thursday afternoon with health professionals and said if jailed again he would just re-offend when released and they will be “going in a circle”.

Freeing Brown, District Judge Peter King said he would defer sentencing until mid-November because of the medical appointment. If there are no more offences the judge said he will impose a suspended sentence.