Man charged over Ballymena hate crime

Detectives in Ballymena have charged a 44-year-old man with aggravated burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges are in connection with an incident at a house on Clonavon Road in the town on Saturday, October 7.

A female sustained injuries after a number of men forced their way into a house and assaulted her.

The incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

The male was arrested following a search and arrest operation in the Larne Road area of the town yesterday morning, Wednesday, November 8.