Man charged over Ballymena hate crime

Detectives in Ballymena have charged a 44-year-old man with aggravated burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The charges are in connection with an incident at a house on Clonavon Road in the town on Saturday, October 7.
A female sustained injuries after a number of men forced their way into a house and assaulted her.
The incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.
The male was arrested following a search and arrest operation in the Larne Road area of the town yesterday morning, Wednesday, November 8.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ballymena Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.