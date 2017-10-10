Man charged over Harryville Primary bomb hoax

Police in Ballymena have charged a 60 year old man with communicating false information causing a bomb alert.

He is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court tomorrow morning, Wednesday 11 October.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges are in connection with the arrest of a man after a warning was received that a bomb had been left at a school in the Casement Street area of Ballymena this morning, Tuesday 10 October.

An extensive investigation into the incident was commenced and Police deployed additional officers to the local area to provide a visible reassurance and keep people safe.