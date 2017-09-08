Man found at 6am with ‘serious head injuries’

A man discovered with “serious head injuries” yesterday morning in a grass area close to a licensed premises in Ballymena was “seriously ill following surgery” yesterday evening, police have said.

The man was found in the Leighinmohr Avenue area at around 6am on Friday morning.

Police want to speak to anyone who was with the man the previous night

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: “Police would like to hear from anyone who was socialising in the man’s company earlier that evening at a function he attended in the Leighinmohr Avenue area. In particular, police would like to hear from anyone who was with the man between the hours of 1am and 2:30am.”

He added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference number 168 08/09/17. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”