Man remains in hospital following Boxing Day attack

A man who was stabbed in Antrim on Boxing Day remains in hospital.

It was reported that at around 8:25pm on Monday, December 26, an altercation took place between a number of people in the area of High Street.

A family group who were socialising in the town centre were then chased by a number of people onto Dublin Road and assaulted. A 19-year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment to a stab wound to his back.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The 19-year-old man remains in hospital, but was able to speak to police on Thursday, December 29.

“An 18-year-old man has been charged with common assault, disorderly behaviour and resisting police. He is due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 17. As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the PPS.”

The Times understands that a 22-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of common assault and disorderly behaviour. She was later released on police bail pending further enquiries.