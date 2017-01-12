Man sentenced at Ballymena Court for masturbating at riverside beauty spot

A man who dropped his trousers and masturbated in view of members of the public including 11-year-old boys at a riverside beautyspot in Ballymena has been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Michael Mark (52) of Hazelwood Terrace, Craigywarren, who had a previously clear record, appeared at the town’s Magistrates Court on Thursday and was also put on Probation for two years.

He previously admitted a charge of intentionally exposing his genitals intending that alarm and distress would be caused. He struck at Currells Avenue on the banks of the River Braid at 4.50pm on Monday August 22 last year.

A prosecutor told Thursday’s court police were contacted by a husband and wife out walking their dog at Currells Avenue after they saw a man with his trousers down below his knees masturbating.

The prosecutor said the couple told police they had spoken to two unknown boys, aged around 11, who said they had also witnessed Mark. The children had left the area and police were unable to speak to them.

When interviewed by police Mark said he was off work on his holidays and cycled to get beer and vodka and had cycled to the scene and stopped at Currells Avenue for a drink and a smoke.

He denied he had exposed himself and laughed whilst saying: “I can assure you that did not happen.”

He told police he was not drunk but had drunk half a bottle of vodka with Coke and taken four cans of beer. He said he saw boys fishing around 100 yards away but again denied doing any wrong. However at court recently he entered a guilty plea.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said his client had a clear record. He said in all his time as a lawyer he had never read such a bleak Probation report which he said was “shockingly grim” and showed how Mark had never been in a relationship and lives with his brother who is recovering from a stroke.

Mr Law said Mark was a hard worker but had few acquaintances and spends his time out on his bike and going fishing and had gone to a “lonely area” on the day in question.

Mr Law said the defendant had sunk to such a low level that he acted in an “irrational manner” and there was no suggestion that he had gone there to specifically target or approach anyone.

The barrister said Mark’s employers were aware of the case and such was the impact upon him he had not been able to go back to work. He said his client was in a “pathetic” situation and the case had attracted widespread media attention which meant Mark was “very unlikely to go out the door” any more.

Mr Law said there was a low likelihood of re-offending and said it was perhaps out of “embarrassment and shame” that Mark did not admit the offence when interviewed by police.

Sentencing Mark, District Judge Peter King said he took into account the submissions by Mr Law and the contents of the pre-sentence report; the defendant’s clear record and good work record and noted that he normally led a quiet life caring for his brother not bothering anyone.