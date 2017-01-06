Man sought to ‘help police with enquiries’

Police have taken the unusual step of releasing a photograph of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an ongoing investigation into high value theft.

Police launched the appeal on social media, using a picture of the man, William Currie (48), alongside details of the investigation.

Commenting on the PSNI Ballymena Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Police investigating a high value theft in Ballymena would like to speak to 48-year-old William Currie from the Ballymena area. We believe that he may have information that could help us with our enquiries.

“Two tractors and a low loader trailer were stolen from a field in the Woodside Road area of Ballymena some time between Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1.”

The spokesperson added: “As part of the investigation, searches have been carried out in the Antrim and Templepatrick areas and two men aged 38 and 32 have been arrested in connection with the theft. They are currently on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Mr Currie, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Ballymena Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 225 of 01/08/16.”