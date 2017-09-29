Man threatened to burn neighbour out of home

A Cullybackey man who threatened to burn a neighbour out of her home has pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

Robert Wayne McAllister (39), whose address was given as Spence Crescent, admitted making a threat to destroy a woman’s house on August 4 this year.

He also assaulted the woman by pushing her whilst shouting abuse and he damaged her car.

McAllister also assaulted two police officers and resisted police in the execution of their duty.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and his case was adjourned until October 26 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

A defence lawyer said his client was “genuinely remorseful” and although he had been granted bail he was staying in prison on remand as he recognised a custodial term in the case was likely.