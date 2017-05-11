Multiple cars damaged in Cloughmills

Police are appealing for information following reports of a number of cars sustaining damage whilst parked outside dwellings in the Cloughmills area.

These incidents were reported to have happened between Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11.

Two cars sustained scores while parked in the Cypress Park area, two cars were damaged in the Fenton Crescent area and one car was vandalised in the Rosemount area.

Sergeant Madden is appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone acting suspiciously in these areas over the past couple of nights to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 158 10/05/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.