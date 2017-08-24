New chairman looks forward to community safety role

Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership has named a new chairman and vice chair.

They took up their positions at a meeting of the PCSP in Larne on Wednesday night.

Cllr Brian Collins is the new chair and independent member Mary Watson is vice chair.

The chairmanship of the PCSP rotates every year.

Cllr Collins said: “I’m honoured to be taking up the role as chair and I am looking forward to working together to tackle community safety issues.

“Our first meeting on cybercrime is timely and I hope to see the delivery of more worthwhile initiatives to help protect the citizens across the borough.”

Mary added “As an active member of our community, I hope to represent local people in my new role as PCSP vice chair and I will be working to make a real difference to the lives of local people.”

The public meeting focused on cyber crime and ways to prevent being targeted by criminals.

PSNI Detective Constable Sam Kinkaid said: “The internet is a great way to learn, explore and connect with each other. The digital age has developed at a rapid pace and presents wonderful opportunities for individuals, communities and businesses.

“However, it has also presented criminals with opportunities to exploit vulnerabilities and it is vital that all of us are aware of the risks to keep each other safe.

“Our advice is to avoid sharing any personal information with people you don’t know, set robust privacy settings, don’t post anything online that you are not happy to be shared.

“If someone has made you feel uncomfortable or you have had disturbing interaction online, tell police or a trusted adult. You can ring the police on 101 or for help and advice ring Childline on 0800 1111 or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000.”