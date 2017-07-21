Over limit went for ‘takeaway’ and crashed

A drink driver who claimed he went to get a Chinese carry-out after his girlfriend fell asleep, collided with another car at Cullybackey Main Street before abandoning the vehicle he had been in.

Sean McCarthy (26), of Drumtara, committed the offences on March 25 this year and at Ballymena Magistrate’s Court on Thursday he was banned from driving for three years and fined a total of £900.

He had a previous drink related conviction.

Regarding the March 25 offences, the defendant admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol; taking a Corsa car without authority; absence of insurance and a licence; failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

McCarthy had a blood/alcohol reading of 94 with the limit being 80.

He told police he had been drinking at his girlfriend’s house and when she had gone to bed he decided he “wanted a Chinese” but crashed the car on the way.

Defence solicitor David McIlrath said his client had been out in Belfast earlier in the day and when he decided to drive to get a Chinese takeaway he clipped a taxi and had paid for the damage.

He said the alcohol reading was “not the highest”.