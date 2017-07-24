Paint bombs thrown at Orange Hall

Police in Ballymena are investigating the report of criminal damage to an Orange Hall on Lislaban Road in Cloughmills at the weekend.

Sergeant Rainey said “It is believed that two paint bombs were thrown at the hall sometime between 11:30 pm on Saturday, 22 July & 11:30 am of Sunday, 23 July.

Police have appealed for witnesses and are treating the incident as a hate crime. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at Ballymena on 101 quoting reference 651 23/07/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”