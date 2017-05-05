Pair have cannabis charges withdrawn

Two men arrested after police received a report of eight people feeling ill after allegedly eating ‘cannabis cookies’ in Ballymena have been cautioned.

The duo had charges of possessing and supplying cannabis withdrawn.

The development came at Ballymena Magistrates Court onThursday regarding Jaroslaw Ignaciuk (35) and Tomasz Borowski (33).

They had each been charged with one count of possessing cannabis and one of supplying cannabis on November 20 last year.

When they previously appeared in court they were both listed as living at the same address at Ballymena’s Cushendall Road.

Borowski now has an address at Churchfields, Rasharkin and Ignaciuk’s new address was given as Tardree Grove, Ballymena.

A prosecutor told thecourt the charges were withdrawn and both men were given cautions.

On November 20 last year, the PSNI Ballymena Facebook page reported that officers attended an incident in the Cushendall Road area of the town “where an ambulance had been called for 8 persons feeling ill after consuming cannabis. It transpires that they had eaten homemade ‘special’ cookies.”

The Facebook page said police “seized the remaining cannabis cookies, along with a very large cannabis cigarette.”

The social media entry added: “Two people have been arrested for drugs offences and are helping police with enquiries”.

Alongside the Facebook entry the police posted a picture of cookies.

The story was covered widely in the media.