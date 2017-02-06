Patrols to be stepped up to combat vandalism

Police patrols are to be stepped up in response to recent anti-social behaviour in the Galgorm area.

Detailing the recent incidents, North Antrim DUP election candidate, Phillip Logan said: “I have reported damage caused to the phone box in Maine Park, Galgorm for the second time.

“Glass panels have been broken, leaving a hazard in what can only be described as senseless anti-social behaviour.

“I am also concerned to hear reports of egg throwing, property damage and elderly residents feeling intimidated. This is very worrying and local residents deserve better.

“I have discussed this with Community Safety Warden and PSNI who will be increasing patrols in the area.”