Pensioner one of two men assaulted in Portrush

Two men have been arrested following an incident in which two other men were assaulted and a car window smashed in Portrush

Police arrested the two men, aged 32 and 34, following the incident in the Dhu Varren Park area of Portrush during the early hours of this morning (Sunday, January 1).

Shortly before 3am it was reported that a group of males had assaulted two men and smashed the windows of a car and damaged a window of a house in the area. A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for a suspected broken arm and bruising to his body. A 69-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for lacerations to his head.

The two suspects were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. Both remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Gallagher is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 373 of 01/01/17.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.