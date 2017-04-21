Petrol bomb attack ‘totally reckless’ says Mayor

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough has slammed an ‘totally reckless’ an attack on the home of a Ballymena family during the early hours of Friday.

Cllr Audrey Wales MBE said: “This could have had catastrophic consequences. The police investigation is at a very early stage and I would urge anybody with any information to contact the PSNI on 101 or the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

“It is understood a petrol bomb was thrown at the property at around 3.45am, causing extensive damage.

“According to the PSNI, three adults and a 12-year-old boy were inside the house at the time. Thankfully they were all uninjured.

“Those responsible showed a complete disregard for the lives of those inside the property and their neighbours.

“This totally reckless attack could easily have resulted in tragedy and it is imperative the perpetrators are brought to justice. This community utterly rejects attacks of this nature and will no doubt support this family through their ordeal.”