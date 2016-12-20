Phone scammers claim to be from council - warning

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been made aware of a number of incidents of suspected ‘scam’ telephone callers, working in the local area.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve been informed of a number of scam phone calls to members of the public locally.

“It seems the scammers are using our caller ID to mislead people that they are calling from our Council number.

“We will never call to ask for money, in any circumstances.

“If you are suspicious about a call hang up right away.

“Then report the call by phone to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

“Don’t let these callers spoil your Christmas,” the spokesperson said, adding that Council takes all incidents of mis-representation extremely seriously.

“Anyone receiving a call of this nature is advised to contact Action Fraud to report the incident.

“This can also be reported online at www.actionfraud.police.uk.”