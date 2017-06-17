Police appeal over ‘panther’ on loose report

Police have issued one of their more unusual appeals following the report of a large black cat - possibly a panther - on the loose.

The Newry and Mourne PSNI facebook page reported: “On 16th June 2017 at 11am Police received a report of what has been described as a large black cat, possibly a panther, sighted in the Moneymore Road area of Newry!

“If you do see an animal matching this description can you contact Police immediately and reference serial number 381 16/06/17. DO NOT APPROACH!”