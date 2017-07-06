Police investigate assault

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault outside a public house.

The incident occurred outside The Countryman Inn, Grove Road, Ballymena in the early hours of Sunday, June 25, but details were only been made public by the police today.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “The assault occurred between 1am and 1:20am outside the establishment. If anyone with information can assist with the investigation please contact Ballymena Police on 101, quoting reference number 109 25/06/2017.”