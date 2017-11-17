Police investigate Broughshane burglary

Police are appealing for information after a sum of money was stolen from a property in Broughshane.

It is understood the incident at the house in the Braidwater area occurred sometime between 11am and 2pm on Monday, November 13, but details were only made public by the police on November 16.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers from CID in Larne said: “We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information about this crime. The number to call is 101.”

Anyone with information is asked to quote reference number 2017111300754.