Police investigate collision

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on the Bog Road.

The Times understands the incident involving a red Renault Clio occurred at approximately 10pm on Thursday, June 15.

Appealing for information in a post on the PSNI Ballymena Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “The driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll several times. Said driver didn’t wait around for any assistance and made off on foot.

“There is significant damage to the vehicle, so we called out our colleague Police Dog Csacsi. Csacsi checked the area to ensure the driver and any possible passengers hadn’t collapsed in nearby fields.

“If you have any information on who owns this vehicle, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1319 15/06/17.”