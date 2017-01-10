Police investigate further damage to cars

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to a number of vehicles on Princes Street.

The incident comes after a number of vehicles on the same street were vandalised on January 7.

Commenting on the latest incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It would appear our culprit has been at it again, causing further damage to cars on the same street.

“Those of us who have a car ourselves know exactly how frustrating it can be when damage is caused to our car when we park in a carpark so just imagine how you would feel if this was happening outside your own home.

“Police would encourage anyone with information in relation to this to contact 101 and give police reference number CCS 398 10/01/17.”