Police investigate vehicle theft

Police in Antrim received a report of the theft of van from an industrial estate in the Orchard Way area of Antrim at approximately 4pm on Thursday, February 9.

Detailing the incident, Detective Inspector Crothers said: “The red Ford Transit Custom van has a roof rack and at the time of the theft it had two ladders on the roof.

“The registration of the vehicle is UNZ 9613. As the vehicle has not been recovered, police are appealing to the public to report any similar vehicles which have been parked since yesterday afternoon that appear out of place.

“They can do this by contacting the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 847 on 09/02/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on anonymously on 0800 555 111.”