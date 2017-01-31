Police issue warning after youths attempt to get money

Police are appealing for information after a group of young people masqueraded as representatives from a local football team in an attempt to get cash from the public.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Ballymena Facebook page today, a police spokesperson said: “Police have received reports of youths collecting money on the Toome Road area of Ballymena today.

“These youths claimed to represent Ballymena Youth Football team. We have spoken to a representative from the club, who stated these persons do not have permission to fundraise and are not representing the club.

“Should you come across anyone collecting money and you are unsure if they are legitimate, please contact the police on 101 and check their ID.

“If you have any further information in relation to this, please contact Ballymena Station.”