Police issue warning to off-road vehicle users

Police have appealed to scrambler and quad riders to insure their vehicles.
Commenting on the issue, Inspector Simpson Ballymena NPT said: “Time and time again the issue of scramblers and quads rears its head.
“You must have insurance and a driving licence to use these on a road. You also need the express permission of any land owner to use on any private/public land.
“Don’t get caught out as we have the power to seize these vehicles if they are uninsured.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Ballymena Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.