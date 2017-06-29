Police issue warning to off-road vehicle users

Police have appealed to scrambler and quad riders to insure their vehicles.

Commenting on the issue, Inspector Simpson Ballymena NPT said: “Time and time again the issue of scramblers and quads rears its head.

“You must have insurance and a driving licence to use these on a road. You also need the express permission of any land owner to use on any private/public land.

“Don’t get caught out as we have the power to seize these vehicles if they are uninsured.”