Police launch investigation after vandals target elderly man

Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary from an elderly gentleman in the region.

The Times understands the incident occurred sometime yesterday morning in the Brookfield Gardens area of Ahoghill.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Ballymena Facebook page, Inspector Simpson said: “Two males were seen leaving the area. Both are described as approximately 5’7” in height and of slim build.

“One was wearing a burgundy t-shirt and the other was wearing a blue top. If you have any information about this crime, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 459 dated 14/9/17.

“Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”