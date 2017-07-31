Police respond to men ‘brawling near church’

Police were tasked to the scene of what has been termed a ‘street brawl’ close to a church in Ballymena at the weekend.

Media reports have stated how large numbers of men, some allegedly armed with iron bars and shovels, were involved in a ‘massive street brawl’ in the vicinity of All Saints’ Church on July 29.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an altercation involving a group of males at Devenagh Way at around 6:50pm on Saturday, July 29.

“Officers attended and spoke with a number of men in relation to the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”