Police seize quantity of cannabis

Police seized over £2,000 worth of drugs during an operation in Antrim over the weekend.

Detailing the operation, a police spokesperson said: “Tonight (November 11) over £2,000 of herbal cannabis was seized from an address in Antrim. Some of it was in larger sandwich bags. Some of it was in smaller individual bags, ready to be sold in our community.

“We know most of the community support us because it’s the information you give us that assists with our investigations.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “No, a major drugs operation hasn’t been shut down. No, it’s not up to us to decide whether it is legal or not. Yes, we do have other things to do. We do them too.

“Purchasing cannabis helps fund organised crime and has a detrimental impact on the mental health of our community. Drug dealers do not bring any improvement to an area or the lives of people in it.

“If you have any information on suspicious activity that you think is related to drugs in your area, report it on 101 or via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”