Possible paramilitary link to Antrim house attack

Detectives are investigating an attack by masked men on a house in Antrim.
Detective Sergeant Colin Gray said: “At around half past midnight it was reported that a number of masked males had damaged a property in Ardnaglass Gardens.
“It appears as though an attempt was made to force entry into the property by smashing the front door. The windows of a Volkswagen Golf parked outside were also smashed.
“It’s believed the males made their escape in a Volkswagen Passat that was found burnt out in the Carneary Lane area a short time later.
“We would like to hear from anyone with information about this crime. Detectives can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 32 18/08/17.”
Information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.
Paramilitary involvement is one possible line of enquiry.
