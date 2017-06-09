Postal staff alerted by smell of drugs

A Galgorm man tried to buy drugs over the internet but alert postal staff smelt the herbal cannabis and called in police.

Peter Richard Wilson (36), of Maine Park, was fined £150 at Ballymena Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to attempting to possess the Class B drug.

The offence was detected in March this year when the smell led to the discovery of nine grammes of herbal cannabis and Wilson then visited the postal office with an enquiry about the package.

Defence solicitor John McAtamney said Wilson bought the drugs “off the internet for £60”, adding that his client has health problems.

District Judge Peter King told Wilson he was “always going to get caught”.