Praise for police dog after man arrested during storm

A PSNI police dog has been praised for helping to locate a man who was attempting to steal machinery during stormy weather on Tuesday night.

Detailing the operation, a police spokesperson said: “One of our newest recruits, Police Dog Hektor, was deployed during the storm on Tuesday night to search for a male in the Crumlin area who was trying to steal plant machinery.

PD Hektor.

“No matter the conditions, our police dogs are trained to work through it.

“PD Hektor located his man hiding in bushes, soaking wet and looking a bit sorry for himself. He was arrested and taken to a nice warm custody suite to dry off.”