Renewed appeal over Laurence Shaw murder in Larne

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch are continuing to appeal for information following the murder of 56-year-old Laurence Shaw in Larne.

A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of Mr Shaw’s murder remains in police custody at this time.

PACEMAKER BELFAST FB Laurencce Shaw, who was found dead at his home in the Hillmount area of Larne on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoffrey Boyce said: “Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of Mr Shaw who was last seen alive on the afternoon of Sunday October 8.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a blue coloured Citroen Berlingo van in the vicinity of Mr Shaw’s home, at Hillmount Gardens, on Sunday October 8. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed a blue coloured Citroen Berlingo van being driven erratically that same day in the Larne area, or in the direction of Ballymena and Ballynure.

“Anyone with any information which may assist detectives with their enquiries should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 687 09/10/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”