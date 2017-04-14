‘Road menace’ jailed for five months

A man described by District Judge Peter King as a “complete and utter menace” who should be removed from the roads for as long as possible has been jailed for five months and banned from getting behind the wheel for four years.

Artur Robert Siemienczuk (39), of Kinhilt Street, Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court for driving while disqualified and absence of insurance. Defence barrister Michael Smith said his client had a “colourful driving record”.

The judge said the defendant had 28 convictions “in this jurisdiction”.