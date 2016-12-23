Romanians were caught out in distraction theft

A Romanian couple with a Belfast address have appeared before Ballymena Magistrates Court and admitted the theft of £40 during a “distraction” type scam at a supermarket.

The location of the offence was referred to in one charge sheet as ‘Robinson’s supermarket’ and on the other as ‘Robinson’s SuperValu’.

The incident happened on August 8.

Appearing before the court via video link from prison was Razvan Sava (28), of Woodbourne Court, Belfast.

His partner, Lenuta Rostasi (36), of the same address, was present in the court.

A prosecutor said the couple and two children attempted to change money at a till during which a member of staff was “distracted”.

£40 was taken but the incident was captured on closed circuit televsion cameras.

Defence barrister Ben Thompson said Sava is facing deporatation.

However, it was said that Rostasi, who has four children, will be staying in Northern Ireland.

Deputy District Judge Peter Magill described the incident as “organised, planned, distraction, the whole bit”.

He told Sava as deportation was being considered he didn’t see any benefit to the taxpaper in jailing him and he imposed a one month term, suspended for two years. He fined Rostasi £100 and ordered compensation to the shop of £80.

“That’s twice what you stole, so the shop will at least have that satisfaction,” he said.