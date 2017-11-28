Safety event highlights importance of Neighbourhood Watch Schemes

Residents in Mid and East Antrim have been given essential tips and advice on protecting themselves and their property from criminals this Christmas.

The recent Neighbourhood Watch Community event organised by Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) also highlighted the effectiveness of Neighbourhood Watch schemes.

Mid and East Antrim PCSP Chair, Councillor Brian Collins, said: “Neighbourhood Watch schemes are a great way for communities to keep their streets safe.

“There are just over 30 neighbourhood schemes running in Mid and East Antrim, however, there are still many communities that could benefit from the scheme.

“This event was a great opportunity to highlight partnership working between organisations and to engage with the local community to provide safety advice.

“It was extremely positive to see so many people attend and avail of the opportunity to receive safety advice and useful crime prevention information.”