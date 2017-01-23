Scrambler motorcycle seized by police

Police have issued a warning to off-road vehicle owners after seizing a scrambler on Saturday.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Ballymena Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Ballymena Neighbourhood officers seized a scrambler yesterday (Saturday, Januray 21), which had been driven on the road and along footpaths in Harryville by a 12-year-old.

“Not only was this extremely dangerous, its also illegal. If you have a scrambler or quad bike and you have permission to ride it on someone’s land, wheel it there or as this young person found out, you will have it seized and be reported for motoring offences.”