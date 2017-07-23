Significant drugs seizure in Ballymena - one arrest

Detectives have seized a significant amount of drugs, cash and drug-related paraphernalia following a search in the Clooney Road area of Ballymena on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Pue said: “Following the search, a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.

“Good police work means that we have removed a significant quantity of drugs from sale.

“We are committed to tackling the issue of drugs and would appeal to the public to speak to us if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area. The number to call is 101.

“Alternatively, information about crime can be passed via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on the number 0800 555 111.”

The 49-year-old has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.