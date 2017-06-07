Spat in police van as ‘he was annoyed’

A man who spat in the back of a police cell van which cost £55 for a “deep clean” has been jailed for two months.

Adam Raymond McDaid (22), with an address at the Simon Community in Ballymena, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison and admitted a charge of criminal damage.

The incident happened on May 15 as McDaid was being transported from the Simon Community in Coleraine to the police station. A defence lawyer said his client had his jail license revoked and realising he was going back in to custody he spat because he was “annoyed”.