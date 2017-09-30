Storey: Ballymoney incident was ‘act of madness’

North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey has described Friday night’s shooting in Ballymoney as “an act of madness”.

Shots were fired at a car in the Charles Street area of the town at around 10.40pm.

“Friday night’s attack happened just opposite my constituency office. Thankfully no one was seriously injured. Given the location of this incident and the number of customers at a nearby carry-out, it is the mercy of God that no one was injured or even worse lost their life as a result of this reckless act,” Mr Storey said.

The DUP Assemblyman added: “Those who are engaged in this behaviour should stop.

“The town does not need self-appointed security. The PSNI enforces the rule of law. I will be having further discussions with senior police officers to discuss this and other recent incidents.

“Any witnesses should assist the police so that those responsible can be brought before the courts.”