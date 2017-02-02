Stun gun man feared he would be ‘jumped in a dark alley’

A Ballymena man caught with a stun-gun disguised as a torch told police he bought it online for his own protection.

He claimed he had it ‘in case people ‘jumped at him in dark alleys’ because he was under threat from paramilitaries.

Thomas Stewart (30), from the Harryville area of the town, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for sentencing in connection with having the taser device in June last year.

Stun-guns are prohibited weapons which can discharge electric shocks.

A prosecutor said police found the stungun, which also could be used as a torch, at Stewart’s home.

It was found to be in working order.

The prosecutor said Stewart told police he bought it online for his own protection but had thought it was an imitation device.

The lawyer said the defendant said he would never have used it but only had it as he was ‘under threat’ in case people ‘jumped at him in dark alleys.’

Defence barrister Stephen Law said his client formerly had been a drug user.

He said Stewart feared he had been under threat from local paramilitaries who were ‘trying to inflict some punishment upon him.’

He said the defendant is now drug and alcohol free after getting help for his addictions and is now working and doing a forklift truck driver’s course.

Fining Stewart £250 on a charge of possessing a prohibited weapon, District Judge Peter King said a pre-sentence report brought before the court was “extremely positive”.