Suspected money laundering - arrests made

Police have arrested a 30 year woman and a 29 year old man on suspicion of conspiracy to launder money and drugs trafficking offences.

The female has been taken to Antrim Police station for questioning and the male is being interviewed at Musgrave Police Station.

Detective Inspector Andy Dunlop said: “Our investigations are thorough and complex. We continually strive to ensure we identify and arrest all those suspected of having any involvement in alleged drugs trafficking”.